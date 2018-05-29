Simmons went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and one RBI in Monday's loss to the Tigers

Simmons hit an RBI double in the eighth inning, but it was too late as the Tigers had already pulled out to a big lead. The 28-year-old shortstop has recorded a base knock in each of his last seven games, and he's put together an impressive .337/.403/.482 batting line over 52 games.