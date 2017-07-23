Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Reaches double-digit home runs

Simmons went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Red Sox.

It was the Simmons' 10th homer of the season, which marks the first time he has reached the double-digit plateau since his 17-homer outburst in 2013. The 27-year-old has shown flashes of offensive ability over his first five seasons in the majors, but he has finally put it all together this season and shed his label of a glove-first shortstop. Simmons' well-rounded line of .289, 45 runs, 10 homers, 43 RBI and 13 steals should make him a useful asset in almost any fantasy format.