Simmons went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.

Simmons teamed up with Shohei Ohtani (two homers and three RBI) to carry the Halos' offense on a night where Mike Trout was rested. The three RBI brought Simmons' season total up to 69, tying the career-best mark he set in his breakout 2017 campaign. The 28-year-old has been one of the more-consistent shortstop options in fantasy this year, slashing .293/.339/.421 with modest counting stat contributions through 127 games.