Simmons went 1-for-3 with a walk, RBI and stolen base Tuesday in the Angels' 7-5 loss to the Athletics.

The steal was Simmons' 10th of the season but first since July 25, with a sprained ankle costing him some time in between. Considering the injury was an aggravation of the issue that previously cost him a month earlier in the summer, Simmons may choose to scale back his aggressiveness on the bases in September, especially with the 65-74 Angels well removed from contention.