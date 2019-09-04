Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Reaches double-digit steals
Simmons went 1-for-3 with a walk, RBI and stolen base Tuesday in the Angels' 7-5 loss to the Athletics.
The steal was Simmons' 10th of the season but first since July 25, with a sprained ankle costing him some time in between. Considering the injury was an aggravation of the issue that previously cost him a month earlier in the summer, Simmons may choose to scale back his aggressiveness on the bases in September, especially with the 65-74 Angels well removed from contention.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Homers in loss•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Returns to bench Saturday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Reinstated from IL•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Takes live BP•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Won't be ready for road trip•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: To take swings Saturday•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...