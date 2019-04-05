Simmons (back) stated that his MRI came back clean and he's simply being held out of the starting lineup as a precaution, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

This news is unsurprising, as although Simmons wasn't included in Friday's starting nine, he was listed on the lineup card and should be available to pinch hit if needed. The Angels starting shortstop figures to have an opportunity to return to the lineup for Saturday's matchup.