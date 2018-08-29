Simmons went 2-for-4 with his eighth stolen base of the season in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies.

Simmons evened up his home run and stolen base totals at eight each through 120 games. While those totals pale in comparison to his 19-homer, 14-steal campaign from a year ago, the shortstop's .291/.341/.414 slash line is right in line with his breakout season. Simmons is also on pace to break his career-best mark of 69 RBI while batting in the heart of the Halos' lineup.