Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Records eighth steal
Simmons went 2-for-4 with his eighth stolen base of the season in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies.
Simmons evened up his home run and stolen base totals at eight each through 120 games. While those totals pale in comparison to his 19-homer, 14-steal campaign from a year ago, the shortstop's .291/.341/.414 slash line is right in line with his breakout season. Simmons is also on pace to break his career-best mark of 69 RBI while batting in the heart of the Halos' lineup.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Hits two-run homer•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Collects two hits•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Cleared for series opener•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Dealing with left knee soreness•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Scratched from Sunday's lineup•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Smacks seventh homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start