Simmons went 4-for-6 with an RBI and run scored Saturday against the Mariners.

Simmons continued to reach base at a prolific clip, recording his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. While he has not hit a home run in that stretch, he has been very productive with four doubles, four runs scored and six RBI. He is now hitting .357/.413/.530 in 115 at-bats this season.

