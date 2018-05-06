Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Records four hits
Simmons went 4-for-6 with an RBI and run scored Saturday against the Mariners.
Simmons continued to reach base at a prolific clip, recording his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. While he has not hit a home run in that stretch, he has been very productive with four doubles, four runs scored and six RBI. He is now hitting .357/.413/.530 in 115 at-bats this season.
