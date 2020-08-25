Simmons went 0-for-3 with a stolen base, a run scored and a walk in Monday's 11-4 loss to the Astros.

Simmons got aboard with a walk in the third inning, then moved to second base on an Anthony Bemboom sacrifice bunt. Simmons then picked up his first stolen base of the year by advancing to third, and he scored on David Fletcher's infield single. It was a solid show of speed for Simmons, who was playing in just his third game back from a sprained left ankle. The shortstop is hitting .250 with an RBI, four runs scored and a steal in seven contests this year.