Simmons (ankle) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's game against the Astros.

Simmons had been sidelined since Aug. 4 due to a left ankle sprain, though he was able to successfully take at-bats in a sim game Wednesday and will be cleared to return from the IL without a trip to the minor leagues. He's slashing .274/.315/.382 with five homers and 28 RBI over 74 games this season for the Angels.