Simmons (ankle) is improving, but his return date remains uncertain, the Associated Press reports.
Simmons was placed on the injured list with a left ankle sprain July 28, but he has not yet progressed enough in his recovery for the organization to determine a timetable for his return. The 30-year-old was off to a slow start prior to the injury, slashing .188/.188/.250 through 16 plate appearances.
