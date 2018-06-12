Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Resumes baseball activities
Simmons (ankle) has started to participate in some baseball activities, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Simmons has been able to throw and take some swings, but he hasn't attempted to run just yet. Although the 28-year-old shortstop is making progress, he'll need to test out the ankle by running well before the Angels consider activating him from the disabled list. An exact timetable for his return remains uncertain at this point.
