Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Resumes running Friday
Simmons (ankle) was able to take batting practice and run the bases Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
This is a significant step in Simmons' recovery process after suffering a Grade 1 ankle sprain just over a week ago. No official word on an exact return date has been announced, but his ramped up activity is a good sign that the shortstop can return soon after he is eligible Saturday.
