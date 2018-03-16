Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Returns in full capacity
Simmons (shoulder) returned to the field Thursday, going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a spring win over Colorado.
The fact that Simmons didn't need to be eased back in as a designated hitter goes to show how minor his left shoulder injury was. Not only did the 28-year-old produce at the plate, but he also made several athletic plays in the field to further confirm his clean bill of health. Simmons will begin the year as a standard-league fantasy option for the first time in his six-year career after batting .278 with 14 home runs and 19 steals in 2017.
