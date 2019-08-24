Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Returns to bench Saturday
Simmons is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.
The four-time Gold Glove shortstop returned to the lineup Friday after missing 19-straight contests due to a bone bruise and sprained ankle. Simmons playing time will increase slowly as manager Brad Ausmus is expected to be cautious following the veteran's return. David Fletcher will slide over to shortstop as Luis Rengifo gets the start at shortstop and will hit seventh against right-hander Gerrit Cole.
