Simmons (arm) is starting at shortstop and batting cleanup in Friday's split-squad game against the Giants.

Simmons sat out the last two games due to right arm soreness, but his quick return to the lineup indicates his absence was likely precautionary. The fact the 29-year-old is in the field playing defense and not simply serving as the designated hitter also strengthens that notion. Assuming Simmons avoids a setback, his readiness for Opening Day shouldn't be impacted.