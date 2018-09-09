Simmons is not in the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It's been nearly a month since Simmons' last day off, but with expanded rosters, manager Mike Scioscia decided Sunday was a good time to rest his slick-fielding shortstop. David Fletcher will slide over to shortstop to replace him on the field, allowing Kaleb Cowart to enter the lineup as the second baseman.

More News
Our Latest Stories