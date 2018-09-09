Simmons is not in the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It's been nearly a month since Simmons' last day off, but with expanded rosters, manager Mike Scioscia decided Sunday was a good time to rest his slick-fielding shortstop. David Fletcher will slide over to shortstop to replace him on the field, allowing Kaleb Cowart to enter the lineup as the second baseman.