Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Rolls left ankle
Simmons rolled his left ankle trying to beat out an infield single in the eighth inning of Monday night's game against the Twins and had to be helped off the field.
Simmons wasn't able to put any weight on the ankle after the play, which looked really ugly. This came immediately after Shohei Ohtani got hit on the right hand by a pitch, on a strikeout no less.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Posts four hits•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Locked in as cleanup hitter•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Homers twice in loss•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Angels-Cubs postponed•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Goes yard for first time in 2019•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...