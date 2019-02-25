Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Scratched from lineup Monday
Simmons (trapezius) has been scratched from Monday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Simmons was originally going to serve as the Angels' designated hitter Monday due to a tweaked trapezius, but the issue is apparently bothersome enough to keep him out of the lineup altogether. Jarrett Parker will enter the lineup at DH in place of Simmons, who should be considered day-to-day until he's further evaluated.
