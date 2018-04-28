Simmons was scratched from Saturday's game against the Yankees for undisclosed reasons.

Simmons was slated to start at shortstop and bat fifth against the Yankees on Saturday, but the Angels released an updated lineup without Simmons in the afternoon. An explanation for the 28-year-old's absence has not been given at this point, so it's unclear whether this is an injury situation or something different. Zack Cozart will slide over to shortstop for Los Angeles, with Luis Valbuena taking over at third base.