Simmons (forearm) is starting in the DH spot and hitting fifth Sunday against the Yankees.

Although he won't return to his typical spot at shortstop Sunday, Simmons is healthy enough to play in some capacity after being scratched from Saturday's lineup with a sore forearm. The team has Monday off, so it wouldn't be surprising if Simmons was able to return to the field at some point during the Angels' upcoming series against the Orioles, which begins Tuesday.