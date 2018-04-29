Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Serving as designated hitter Sunday
Simmons (forearm) is starting in the DH spot and hitting fifth Sunday against the Yankees.
Although he won't return to his typical spot at shortstop Sunday, Simmons is healthy enough to play in some capacity after being scratched from Saturday's lineup with a sore forearm. The team has Monday off, so it wouldn't be surprising if Simmons was able to return to the field at some point during the Angels' upcoming series against the Orioles, which begins Tuesday.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Dealing with forearm soreness•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Scratched from Saturday's lineup•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Monster game in win•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Not starting Monday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...