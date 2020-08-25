Simmons is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros.
He returned a few days ago from a sprained ankle, and it was expected the team would manage his workload initially. Look for him to be back in the lineup for the nightcap.
