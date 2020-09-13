Simmons will start at shortstop and will bat ninth Sunday against the Rockies, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Simmons had led off in five straight games for the Angels before he was moved down to the No. 9 spot in Saturday's 5-2 win. His drop in the lineup corresponding with the return of David Fletcher (ankle), who settled in atop the order in his first game in two weeks. Expect Fletcher to serve as the Angels' full-time leadoff man versus both left- and right-handed pitching moving forward, an arrangement that will likely put a damper on Simmons' run-scoring opportunities.