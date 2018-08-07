Simmons went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-2 win over the Tigers.

Simmons took southpaw Matt Boyd deep in the fourth inning, giving the Angels a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The 28-year-old has taken a step back in terms of power (seven homers) and speed (seven steals) following his 14-homer, 19-steal 2017 campaign. Simmons has offset the drop in eye-catching fantasy stats with a .306 batting average, 52 RBI and 55 runs scored through 102 games.

