Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Still out with sore arm
Simmons (arm soreness) remains out of the lineup Thursday against the Brewers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
He was scratched from Wednesday's game with general arm soreness, which is slightly concerning for a shortstop with an 80-grade arm. This is a situation worth monitoring as Opening Day approaches.
