Simmons suffered a sprained right ankle in Tuesday's game against the Royals.

Simmons was removed from Tuesday's contest in the third inning, though it was not initially clear as to when he suffered the injury. Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports that Simmons sprained his ankle walking down the dugout steps prior to the contest. A trip to the disabled list is certainly a possibility, though the Angels currently view it as a day-to-day injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

