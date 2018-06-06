Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Suffers sprained ankle
Simmons suffered a sprained right ankle in Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Simmons was removed from Tuesday's contest in the third inning, though it was not initially clear as to when he suffered the injury. Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports that Simmons sprained his ankle walking down the dugout steps prior to the contest. A trip to the disabled list is certainly a possibility, though the Angels currently view it as a day-to-day injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Gets breather Sunday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Reaches base three times•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Knocks in lone run•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Drives in winning run Wednesday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Gets three more hits•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Records four hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...