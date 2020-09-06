Simmons went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run in the first game of a doubleheader sweep over the Astros on Saturday.

Simmons didn't play in Game 2, but the night off had nothing to do with his recent performance. In fact, the shortstop has been red-hot at the plate of late, collecting two hits in each of his last five games and driving in a run in each of his last four contests. Over the course of his current nine-game hitting streak, Simmons has gone 15-for-35 (.429) with five RBI and six runs scored. Prior to Saturday, every hit during the streak had been a single, but Simmons stepped up with a pair of doubles against Oakland, including a two-bagger that scored a key run to break a tie in the seventh inning. The veteran's hot streak has pushed his season average to a robust .349 through 63 at-bats.