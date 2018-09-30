Simmons went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored Saturday against the Athletics.

Simmons did the majority of his damage in the fifth inning after reaching base on a throwing error, swiping a base and scoring later in the frame. The steal brought Simmons' total to 10 for the season, the third consecutive season he's reached double-digits. His value came mostly in the form of consistent playing time, which allowed him to compile stats across most offensive categories.