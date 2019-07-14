Simmons went 1-for-3 with a stole base, two runs scored and a walk in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Mariners.

Simmons made an early impact in the second inning, scoring the opening run on an Albert Pujols single after getting on board with a single and stealing second base. The shortstop is up to eight steals this season while hitting .293/.322/.406 with 31 runs scored in 57 games played.