Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Takes live BP
Simmons (ankle) took at-bats in a simulated game Wednesday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
This is a step in the right direction for the shortstop, who has been sidelined with a sprained ankle and bone bruise since the beginning of August. He's scheduled to join the Angels in Houston over the weekend, though it's not yet clear whether he'll be activated during that series.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Won't be ready for road trip•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: To take swings Saturday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Eyeing imminent return•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Dealing with ankle aggravation•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Lands on 10-day IL•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Heading for MRI•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...