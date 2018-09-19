Simmons went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

Simmons mashed a double in the fourth inning then later kicked off the scoring to a six-run sixth with his two RBI single. The 29-year-old has been on a roll since the end of August, hitting .342 (25-for-73) with 13 RBI over his last 18 games.