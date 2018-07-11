Simmons went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Mariners.

The Angels faced an early three-run deficit, but Simmons came through with a game-tying single in the second and a go-ahead double in the fourth to help seal the win.The shortstop is hitting a career-best .312 and has struck out just 15 times all season versus 27 walks.