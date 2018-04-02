Simmons went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-4 victory over the Athletics.

Simmons carried over his hot-hitting ways from last season with another multi-hit effort. The defensive wizard has contributed four RBI in as many games despite batting sixth or seventh in the order to begin the year. His owners are hoping that the 28-year-old can replicate his results from 2017, which saw him finally become a multi-category fantasy contributor.