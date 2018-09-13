Simmons went 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.

Simmons reached base safely all four times he came to the plate, tallying a multi-hit effort for the fourth time in six games. It's been a breakthrough season at the plate for the 29-year-old, as he's slashing .296/.342/.425 -- all of which would be career highs -- with 11 homers and a personal-best 71 RBI.