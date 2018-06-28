Simmons went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.

Simmons provided a game-tying, RBI double in the seventh inning to help erase a 6-0 deficit, but the Angels still ended up dropping their fifth straight. The 28-year-old is hitting just .226 in June, but he's now 7-for-16 (.438) over the last four games and is slashing .314/.376/.426 on the year.