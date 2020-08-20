Simmons (ankle) traveled to San Francisco with the team, and manager Joe Maddon said he's "pretty close" to a return from the injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined by the left ankle sprain since July 27, but it appears he's on the cusp of being activated. David Fletcher took over the everyday role at shortstop during his absence, but Simmons should reclaim the starting role, while Fletcher likely moves around the diamond to continue receiving regular starts.