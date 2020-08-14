Simmons (ankle) is unlikely to return during the Angels' weekend series against the Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Although there was hope that Simmons would be able to return over the weekend, manager Joe Maddon revealed Friday that he's still sore. As a result, he'll likely be sidelined for at least three more games. However, the 30-year-old has been taking live batting practice at the Angels' alternate training site and could return relatively soon if his soreness subsides.