Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Will not play Friday

Simmons (shoulder) is not in Friday's Cactus League lineup, Jeff Miller of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Simmons suffered a shoulder strain during Thursday's contest, but received clean test results from a post-game MRI. The shortstop said that he is "ready to go today, if they let me," though the Angels will take it easy with Simmons as Opening Day is still a few weeks away. Consider him day-to-day.