Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Will play Thursday
Simmons (shoulder) will bat seventh for the Angels on Thursday against Colorado.
Simmons has been out for a week with a strained shoulder, but as expected, he'll return to the lineup Thursday. The Angels expect their star shortstop to be at 100 percent for the season opener.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Will return to lineup Thursday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Could resume hitting Wednesday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Will not play Friday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: MRI reveals no further damage•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Exits Thursday's game with shoulder strain•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Lined up for bottom third of batting order•
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...