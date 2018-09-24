Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Withheld from lineup Monday
Simmons (knee) is not in the lineup Monday against the Rangers.
Simmons will be withheld from the lineup Monday after exiting Sunday's series finale against the Astors with a right knee injury. The severity of the issue remains unclear at the moment. Kaleb Cowart is starting at shortstop and hitting eighth in his place Monday.
