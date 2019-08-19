The Angels aren't expected to activate Simmons (ankle) from the 10-day injured list at any point during their seven-game road trip this week, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Though Simmons isn't ready to rejoin the big club, he's slated to continue taking grounders and batting practice this week. The shortstop, who is tending to a sprained ankle and a bone bruise, might then be cleared for simulated-game action or a minor-league rehab assignment if he responds well to those workouts. David Fletcher and Wilfredo Tovar have been seeing the majority of the action at shortstop for the Angels since Simmons was placed on the IL on Aug. 4.