Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Won't be ready for road trip
The Angels aren't expected to activate Simmons (ankle) from the 10-day injured list at any point during their seven-game road trip this week, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Though Simmons isn't ready to rejoin the big club, he's slated to continue taking grounders and batting practice this week. The shortstop, who is tending to a sprained ankle and a bone bruise, might then be cleared for simulated-game action or a minor-league rehab assignment if he responds well to those workouts. David Fletcher and Wilfredo Tovar have been seeing the majority of the action at shortstop for the Angels since Simmons was placed on the IL on Aug. 4.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: To take swings Saturday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Eyeing imminent return•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Dealing with ankle aggravation•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Lands on 10-day IL•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Heading for MRI•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Dealing with foot soreness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...