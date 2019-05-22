Simmons (Grade 3 ankle sprain) will not require surgery, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

He met with a foot specialist, and the fact he won't need surgery is good news, but Simmons will still likely be out through the All-Star break. It will be a couple weeks before the swelling is able to subside, and then a more concrete timetable will emerge.

