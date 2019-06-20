Simmons (ankle) will not be activated from the injured list over the weekend, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels were hoping to have Simmons back before the end of their current road trip, but that no longer appears to be an option after the shortstop was seen playing with a noticeable limp during his second rehab game with the team's advanced rookie affiliate, Orem, on Wednesday. Simmons will be slowed down for a few days as a result, though according to Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times, there's still a good chance he'll rejoin the Angels next week, potentially without playing in any additional rehab games.