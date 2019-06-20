Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Won't return over weekend
Simmons (ankle) will not be activated from the injured list over the weekend, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The Angels were hoping to have Simmons back before the end of their current road trip, but that no longer appears to be an option after the shortstop was seen playing with a noticeable limp during his second rehab game with the team's advanced rookie affiliate, Orem, on Wednesday. Simmons will be slowed down for a few days as a result, though according to Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times, there's still a good chance he'll rejoin the Angels next week, potentially without playing in any additional rehab games.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Set to begin rehab stint•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Nearing activation•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Could return in June•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Progressing towards live BP•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Moving laterally•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Fielding grounders•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...