Simmons and the Angels have not yet discussed a contract extension, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

According to Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times, the organization has had internal discussions about extending Simmons but have to discuss such a scenario with the player or his agent. The 30-year-old missed 59 games due to an ankle injury last season but still managed to reach double-digit stolen bases for the fourth straight campaign. His baserunning ability combined with solid contact skills make Simmons a fringe option in mixed fantasy leagues.