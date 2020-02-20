Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Yet to talk contract extension
Simmons and the Angels have not yet discussed a contract extension, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
According to Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times, the organization has had internal discussions about extending Simmons but have to discuss such a scenario with the player or his agent. The 30-year-old missed 59 games due to an ankle injury last season but still managed to reach double-digit stolen bases for the fourth straight campaign. His baserunning ability combined with solid contact skills make Simmons a fringe option in mixed fantasy leagues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...