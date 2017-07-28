Bailey (shoulder) has been called off from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It appears to be the second setback in what has become a nightmare rehabilitation for Bailey, who will head back to southern California in hopes of finding the source of the issue. The right-handed reliever has already been out since April while dealing with shoulder inflammation, and could now find his season in jeopardy following the latest delay.

