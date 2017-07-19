Bailey (shoulder) made a rehab appearance with Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, giving up a solo home run and striking out a batter in one inning.

It was the second rehab outing for Bailey, after he previously pitched an inning for the Angels' rookie-level Arizona League club July 15. Considered a candidate to close for the Angels heading into spring training, Bailey will probably have to settle for middle-relief duty as a result of the long layoff once he's eventually activated from the 60-day disabled list. He'll likely need a few more rehab appearances before being reinstated.