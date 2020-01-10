Play

Heaney and the Angels agreed to a one-year, $4.3 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Elbow and shoulder injuries limited Heaney to 18 starts last season. He wasn't particularly effective when healthy, posting a 4.91 ERA, though he did manage a career-best 28.9 percent strikeout rate.

More News
Our Latest Stories