Heaney (1-2) allowed five runs on six hits and one walk across six innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Angels. He struck out eight.

Heaney was scored upon in three different innings, with the major blow coming on a three-run home run by Matt Chapman in the fifth inning. He pitched well for the most part, throwing 68 percent strikes and reaching eight punchouts for the fourth time in eight outings. The inconsistent Heaney now has a 5.40 ERA for the season and will face another difficult matchup in his next start on the road against Houston.