Heaney (1-0) allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out five over five innings, but received no decision Friday against the Orioles.

In his second outing since 2015, Heaney almost blew an early 5-0 lead, and although he left the game with a two-run lead, the bullpen was unable to protect the lead. Fantasy owners may choose to see if he has a strong outing or two before deciding whether to pick him up for the stretch run. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Rangers.