Heaney (8-9) allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk across six innings Tuesday to take the loss against the Rangers. He struck out five.

Heaney allowed just two baserunners over the first three innings before allowing a pair of solo home runs in the fourth. He allowed another pair of runs on two hits and a walk in the fifth before working through the sixth. Unfortunately, Heaney didn't get much offensive support and suffered his ninth loss of the season. He's allowed at least four earned runs in three of his last four starts, though he has compiled a solid 21:5 K:BB in that span. Heaney will look to improve upon his 4.16 ERA next week against this same Rangers club.