Heaney (9-10) took the loss against the Astros on Friday, allowing six earned runs, five hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out five.

Heaney needed 60 pitches to complete three frames, and all six of the runs he allowed came off the bat of Yuli Gurriel via two home runs. Heaney has now allowed multiple homers in four of his last six starts, and his ERA increased to 4.21 on the year after Friday's outing. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is currently scheduled for Wednesday against the Rangers.